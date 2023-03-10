Chicago man charged with DUI after allegedly hitting person with vehicle on I-57

A 49-year-old Chicago man is accused of driving drunk on Interstate 57 and striking a person who outside their vehicle dealing with a traffic crash.

On Feb. 23, Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-57 near 107th Street for a report of a personal injury traffic crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a driver who was involved in a previous traffic crash was outside their vehicle when they were struck by a passing motorist.

Troopers then responded to an area hospital and placed Jerrod Shelby under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence. He was later released from custody.

Following an investigation, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Shelby on charges of Aggravated DUI involving Great Bodily Harm.

Jerrod Shelby | Illinois State Police

On March 8, Shelby was taken into custody and his bond was set at $250,000.

No further information was available.