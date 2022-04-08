Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man while he was driving in Grand Crossing

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a 33-year-old man who was driving on Chicago's South Side.

Tryvon Dix, 26, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and received a citation for obstructing traffic.

Dix was arrested Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man who was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street on March 15.

Dix was allegedly seen in traffic, and officers initiated a stop.

A weapon was also recovered, police said.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.