Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Bronzeville

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Bronzeville in May.

Rodearl McElroy, 29, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, McElroy was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 5.

McElroy was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.