Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in Southwest Side shooting

A man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding another last December in Chicago Lawn.

Jermaine Watson, 25, was arrested Thursday in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, Chicago police said. He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

Jermaine Watson | Chicago Police Department

Watson allegedly opened fire and struck two men Dec. 9, 2021 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

Dywon Sheppard, 37, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The second man, 36, was shot in the hip and foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.