Chicago man charged with gunning down 17-year-old in Englewood

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy last year in the Englewood neighborhood.

Keyonte Martin, 21, is accused of shooting the boy on May 13, 2022 in the 6900 block of South Loomis Street, according to police.

Martin was arrested Tuesday in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Martin is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.