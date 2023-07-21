Chicago man charged with murder 6 years after person killed in Gage Park

A Chicago man has been arrested more than six years after a person was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side.

Police say 37-year-old Alberto Martinez was identified as an offender who participated in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man on May 1, 2017, in the Gage Park neighborhood.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Alberto Martinez | CPD

Martinez was due in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.