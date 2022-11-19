Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore

article

A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Mines and the victim were in the 1900 block of 71st Street when the shooting happened.

Responding officers found Mines shortly after the shooting, and he was taken into custody.

No additional information is available at this time.