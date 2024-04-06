Chicago man charged with murder in Grand Crossing shooting

article

A Chicago man is facing murder charges following a deadly shooting in Grand Crossing last month.

David McNickles, 24, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested April 4th after being identified as a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old man on March 16 in the 1500 block of E. 75th Street, CPD says.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The shooting left another man, 23, in critical condition after being shot in both of his legs.

McNickles was taken into custody. He's set to appear in court for a detention hearing on April 7.