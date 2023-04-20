Chicago man charged with producing child pornography

A Chicago man has been accused of persuading four minors to take sexually explicit pictures.

Michael Ramos, 46, was charged with four counts of production of child pornography and for possessing it on an electronic device, according to an indictment brought in Chicago federal court.

Ramos pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment before U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Ramos could face a minimum of 15 years in prison for each count of production. The possession count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. he is currently in federal custody.

Victims of sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.