Chicago man charged with restraining, strangling and robbing woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man is facing several charges in the violent robbery of a woman Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
William Tatum, 43, is accused of battering a 21-year-old woman, holding her at gunpoint and stealing her belongings around noon in the 2900 block of South State Street, according to police.
Tatum, of West Pullman, was arrested roughly 40 minutes later at the scene, police said.
He faces the following felony charges:
- Armed robbery with firearm
- Armed robbery with other dangerous weapon
- Aggravated robbery with firearm
- Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon
- Aggravated battery/strangling
- Aggravated unlawful restraint
- Unlawful restraint
Tatum is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
William Tatum | Chicago police