Chicago man charged with stealing car at gunpoint on Southwest Side

article

A 22-year-old man was charged in an armed carjacking that happened last month in Archer Heights.

Police say Javier Valencia was arrested on Monday after he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 20-year-old man.

The incident occurred on March 25 in the 5000 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

Valencia was arrested in the 4300 block of South Fairfield near his home.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.