Chicago man charged with crashing into ISP squad car, IDOT truck and leaving the scene

Two Illinois State Police squad cars and one Illinois Department of Transportation ETP truck were involved in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred southbound (China Town Feeder ramp) near 28th Street in Cook County.

At about 5:12 a.m., two fully marked ISP squad cars and one IDOT ETP truck were stationary with emergency light activated. They were assisting with a previous personal injury crash by blocking the ramp on the I-94 southbound express lanes from the China Town feeder ramp.

A blue Honda traveling southbound on the China Town Feeder ramp, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicles and the front right side of the Honda struck the rear right side of one of the ISP squad cars, authorities said.

The left side of the Honda then side swiped the right side of the IDOT ETP truck.

The second ISP squad car’s rear bumper was also damaged from debris as a result of the crash.

The damaged Honda then drove away from the scene.

Officials on scene were able to give a description of the vehicle. The blue damaged Honda was then stopped a short time later by another ISP trooper in the area.

There were no reported injuries for this crash, ISP said.

The driver of the Honda, Nicholas Herard, 24, from Chicago was charged with Scott’s Law, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and improper driving on shoulder.

So far this year, there have been 15 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and eight Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes, ISP said.