Chicago man denied pre-trial release after leading police on high-speed chase

A Chicago man accused of leading officers on a pursuit and reaching a speed of 104 miles per hour was denied pre-trial release.

Dreshaune Manuel, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 Felony, and multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses, including reckless driving. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

His charges stem from Feb. 7 when, just before 11:30 p.m., a Naperville police officer tried to pull him over for a traffic stop near I-88 and Route 59 for speeding.

Manuel was traveling at 104 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, Manuel allegedly sped away, disregarded a red light at I-88 and Rt 59 and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

Officials say Manuel drove northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on Rt 59 and avoided hitting seven cars before police were eventually able to box in his vehicle.

He was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding in connection with a separate incident that happened in Naperville in April 2023.

Manuel is set to reappear in court on March 4, 2024, for arraignment.

