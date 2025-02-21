Chicago man found with 112 bags of drugs after high-speed chase across suburbs: officials

The Brief Kentrell Hayes, 25, was denied pre-trial release after being arrested with 108 bags of heroin/fentanyl and four bags of cocaine following a high-speed chase through the western suburbs. Hayes led police on a chase from Westmont to I-290, reaching speeds of up to 95 mph before crashing and being arrested by Forest Park police. The arrest followed a multi-jurisdictional effort, with authorities seizing over $1,600 in cash and multiple illegal substances; Hayes' next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.



A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after being arrested with 108 bags of heroin/fentanyl and four bags of cocaine following a high-speed chase through the western suburbs.

What we know:

Kentrell Hayes, 25, appeared in court Friday on charges including two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (Class Super X felony), one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine (Class 1 felony), and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer (Class 4 felony), according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred Feb. 21.

A gray Toyota, allegedly driven by Hayes, was pulled over by Westmont police for speeding eastbound on 63rd Street. When the officer exited his squad car, Hayes made a U-turn and headed west on 63rd.

Westmont police ended the pursuit, but Hinsdale police took over shortly after as Hayes sped northbound on Route 83.

At 1:40 a.m., Oakbrook police deployed stop sticks on northbound Route 83 near 31st Street. When Hayes’ vehicle hit the sticks, he sped away and exited onto I-88.

An Oakbrook officer activated emergency lights and pursued Hayes, whose vehicle reached speeds of at least 95 mph. Despite losing three tires, Hayes continued fleeing to I-290, where he lost control and struck a concrete barrier.

The hood of Hayes’ vehicle flipped onto the windshield, but he kept driving until exiting I-290 at Austin Boulevard.

Forest Park police blocked him in and arrested him at 1:55 a.m.

During a search of Hayes and his vehicle, officers found 108 bags of heroin/fentanyl, four bags of cocaine, and over $1,600 in cash, authorities said.

PIctured is Kentrell Hayes, 25. (Kane County State's Attorney )

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that Mr. Hayes was in possession of more than one hundred grams of fentanyl/heroin mixture that was capable of killing tens of thousands of people," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Illegal narcotics continue to seep into our communities causing pain and heartache along the way. Our job, as law enforcement, is to do all we can to stop this deadly plague from spreading. The arrest of the defendant in this case is an outstanding example of law enforcement from different jurisdictions working together to do just that. I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for their outstanding efforts in this case and for their continued work in protecting the public and keeping illegal narcotics out of our communities. I thank the Westmont, Hinsdale and Forest Park Police Departments for their assistance that led to a successful outcome. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandria Levan for her efforts in securing strong charges against Mr. Hayes."

"This arrest is an excellent example of some of the underlying reasons offenders are fleeing from the police," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. "I’m quite sure this offender has fled from the police in other jurisdictions numerous times and got away with it. His luck ran out this time and the Oak Brook Police Department continues to send a strong message that we will not tolerate reckless criminal behavior. I’d like to recognize our team for their coordinated effort in getting this offender in custody. I’d also like to thank the Forest Park Police Department for their assistance. Finally, thank you to State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their assistance and guidance on this case and specifically State’s Attorney Berlin’s strong support of the way we police in Oak Brook."

What's next:

Hayes' next court appearance is set for March 17.