Chicago man dies after falling from roof in Gurnee while installing solar panels

A man died after he fell off a roof while installing solar panels at a home in Gurnee on Friday.

Police officers and the Gurnee Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Liberty Lane at 3:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Chicago unresponsive but breathing.

The Lake County Coroner's office says the man was transported by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Braulio Lozano.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Lozano died from blunt force injuries.

Lazano was part of a crew installing solar panels on the roof of a two-story home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).