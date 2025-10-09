Chicago police warn of man exposing himself to young girl walking to school

The Brief A man in a gray car exposed himself to a young girl walking to school Tuesday morning in North Lawndale. Police say the man followed the child for several blocks before driving away. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip.



A man exposed himself to a young girl walking to school Tuesday morning in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened between 8 and 8:30 a.m. in the 3400–4000 block of West 16th Street, near Homan Avenue.

According to CPD, a young female student was walking when she noticed a gray car driven by a man who pulled alongside her and exposed himself. Police said the man continued following her west for several blocks before driving off toward Pulaski Road.

The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair in a fade haircut. He was driving a gray vehicle, though the make, model, and license plate were not known, police said.

There are multiple elementary schools in the immediate area, police noted.

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to be watchful and to report any suspicious people or vehicles to 911. They also encourage parents and caregivers to remind children to alert an adult immediately if they see or experience something unusual.

Anyone with information can contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ442947.