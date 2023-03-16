Chicago man faces weapon charge after police find gun during traffic stop in New Lenox

article

A Chicago man faces multiple charges after police found a gun in his possession during a traffic stop in New Lenox.

Timothy J. Ward was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence and two traffic violations.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Lenox Police Department Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop at Route 30 and Nelson Road. During the stop, police determined that Ward was in possession of a firearm and had prescription drugs for which he did not have a prescription, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was subsequently charged.

No additional information was made available by police.