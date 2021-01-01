Chicago man fatally shot after fight in suburban Maywood

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot after a fight Friday in suburban Maywood.

Just after midnight the man got into "an altercation" outside a residence in the 800 block of 17th Avenue, and was shot in the chest, Maywood police said.

After being shot, the man ran and several witnesses attempted to provide him with medical aid, police said. He was rushed to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Gregory Clark. He lived in Austin.

An autopsy conducted ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Maywood police are investigating the shooting.