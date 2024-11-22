Chicago man fatally shot before crashing vehicle in Oak Park; police seek suspect

The Brief A Chicago man, 34-year-old Scott Robinson, was fatally shot while driving in Oak Park, causing his vehicle to crash into a barricade and tree. Police found 11 shell casings at the scene, and a witness reported seeing a suspect shoot into Robinson's car before fleeing. Authorities believe Robinson was targeted and urge anyone with information to contact the Oak Park Police Department.



A 34-year-old Chicago man died after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Oak Park on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an overturned vehicle and possible gunfire just after 7 a.m. in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Road.

When police arrived, they found a white 2013 Jaguar X in the 6400 block of Roosevelt Road. The vehicle had struck a cement barricade and a tree, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Scott Robinson, had been shot multiple times. He was removed from the vehicle and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m., police said.

Police canvassed the scene and found at least 11 shell casings in the street.

A witness at a gas station told investigators they saw a suspect shooting into Robinson's vehicle before it crashed. The suspect fled the scene.

Authorities believe Robinson was targeted in the shooting and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708-358-3800 or submit a tip online here.