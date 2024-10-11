Chicago man arrested after shooting woman, robbing business at gunpoint: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with two violent incidents, including the shooting of a woman and the armed robbery of a business.

Markell Hightower, 41, faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, possession of over 30 grams of PCP, armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police.

The charges stem from a Sept. 28 shooting, where Hightower allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman in the lower body around 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue.

In a separate incident, Hightower is accused of robbing a food establishment at gunpoint on Oct. 2 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Hightower was apprehended on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Chicago Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.