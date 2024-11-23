Chicago area man who illegally sent gun parts to Israel sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

A Palos Hills man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for illegally shipping firearm parts to individuals in Israel on three occasions in 2022.

Amin Betuni, 37, pleaded guilty earlier this year to knowingly and fraudulently exporting firearm parts violating U.S. laws and regulations. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

The parts he shipped included rifle barrels, gas blocks for rifles, and bolt carrier groups, prosecutors said. He put false information on the shipping labels and concealed the gun parts in packaging containing auto parts or George Foreman grills.

During a search of his home, police found more than 1,200 rounds of assorted ammunition, a shotgun, rifle and handgun, three firearm conversion devices, known as "Glock switches," which equip guns to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

"Export-control violations are critically important because they undermine federal laws and regulations that seek to protect international security," said acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue those who seek to exploit U.S. export-control laws for financial gain."