Chicago man in coma after hit-and-run on West Side

A West Side couple is begging for the public's help after their son was critically hurt in a hit-and-run.

The family of 18-year-old Adagio Williams says they have heard very little from police as their son remains fighting for his life.

Williams is currently intubated and in a coma at a Chicago hospital. His pelvis is broke on both sides. There is also hemorrhaging on the brain.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On July 30 around 9 p.m., Adagio was headed home, crossing the street northbound on Koster Avenue at Madison Street when he was struck by the driver of a black vehicle.

Witnesses told family members the female driver ran a red light and kept going. A Good Samaritan chased her from Kostner all the way to Austin, but she finally got away.

For almost a week now, Williams’ parents have been speaking with business owners near the scene hoping surveillance footage would yield more leads.

The parents simply want justice.

"She needs to turn herself in. Just think about if someone hit your child?" Williams' mother said. "My baby is laying up there fighting for his life."

Williams had just graduated from Noble Academy. He was headed to trade school to become an electrician. He has underwent two surgeries and is still in intensive care.

Advertisement

If you know anything about the accident or the driver involved, please contact Chicago police.