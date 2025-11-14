Chicago man led police on high-speed chase with 4-year-old in car: prosecutors

The Brief Asdrubala Brito Marcano, 27, of Chicago, is being held after allegedly leading Oak Brook police on a high-speed chase with a 4-year-old child in the back seat. Prosecutors say Marcano fled a traffic stop, reached speeds over 65 mph, and drove on interstate shoulders before being tracked by a helicopter and arrested when his car ran out of gas. He faces felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor child endangerment charges and is due back in court Dec. 8.



A Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase with a 4-year-old child in the back seat will remain in custody until his next court date, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Asdrubala Brito Marcano, 27, appeared in court Thursday on one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and one count of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident around 6 p.m. Wednesday after an Oak Brook police officer found a Chevy Impala parked in a handicapped space in the parking lot of a Nordstrom at 10 Oakbrook Center.

When the officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at Spring Road and Harger Road, the Impala, driven by Marcano, pulled out and left the parking lot, prosecutors said.

After the officer stopped and exited his vehicle, Marcano fled, according to prosecutors.

Police said the officer pursued Marcano as he continued onto Roosevelt Road, then merged onto Interstate 290. Between Manheim Road and 25th Street, Marcano allegedly drove onto the shoulder and accelerated to more than 65 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Marcano continued driving on the interstate, weaving on and off the shoulder until he exited at 17th Street, where he drove over a curb and ran a red light, prosecutors said.

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office helicopter tracked Marcano as he continued onto Interstate 55, then to Interstates 90/94 and southbound I-94, before stopping near 59th Street when the vehicle ran out of gas.

A short time later, a Chicago police officer arrested Marcano after he waved down an officer for assistance, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Police found a 4-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Fleeing from law enforcement is not only illegal, it is also extremely dangerous and puts the lives of the officers involved, other motorists, innocent bystanders and the accused in harm’s way," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly disturbing in this case are the allegations that Mr. Brito Marcano fled police at a high rate of speed, drove on the shoulder of the road and even jumped a curb while a four-year-old child was in the back seat…"

What's next:

Marcano’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 8, according to the state’s attorney’s office.