Chicago man charged with stealing from same Little Village store 4 times

A man has been charged in a series of four thefts from the same store in Little Village neighborhood.

From June through September, 42-year-old Alberto Arias allegedly committed four thefts and a robbery at a retail store in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

The thefts were reported on the following days: June 26, Aug. 31, Sept. 16 and Sept. 24.

Arias was arrested a few blocks away from the store on Monday. He was charged with four counts of retail theft over $300, one count of robbery and one count of continuing financial crime enterprises, all felonies.

Arias has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.