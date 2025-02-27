Chicago man robbed 49-year-old at gunpoint in Bridgeport: police

article

The Brief Cortez Moore, 19, was arrested for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Bridgeport on Dec. 15, 2024. Moore faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm. His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Bridgeport last year.

Cortez Moore, 19, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

What we know:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 15, 2024, in the 3600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when Moore allegedly robbed a 49-year-old man at gunpoint.

Chicago police officers and the U.S. Marshals Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Moore on Wednesday in the 200 block of West 38th Place.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

No additional information was provided by police.