Chicago man robbed victim at gunpoint in Elmhurst, tried to flee in Uber disguised as woman: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in Elmhurst and then attempted to flee the scene in an Uber disguised as a woman.

Bennie Gates, 19, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 7:09 a.m. on July 5, Elmhurst police officers, who were on patrol in the area of Berkely and St. Charles Road, were flagged down by an individual who told them he had just been robbed by a man with a gun, later identified as Gates, prosecutors said.

While investigating, officers learned that the victim offered Gates a ride to Elmhurst for $40 after picking him up from the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station.

When the victim dropped Gates off at the Elmhurst Terrace Apartments, Gates allegedly exited the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, pulled out a handgun from his waistband and told the victim, "You didn't know I had a gun did you?"

Gates then allegedly demanded his fare back from the victim and told the victim to get his suitcase from the truck, which he did, prosecutors said.

Gates then allegedly left the area and walked east on Fellows Court.

Several hours later, while watching an apartment where they believed Gates was inside, an Elmhurst detective saw an Uber arrive at the apartment and what appeared to be a female with a bomber jacket with long hair and a beanie allegedly exit the apartment and get in the Uber.

The detective followed the Uber and initiated a traffic stop.

When the detective made contact with the passenger, it was determined that the passenger was a male wearing a wig, identified as Gates.

He then ran from the detective and crossed six lanes of traffic, prosecutors said.

He was eventually located nearby in a detached garage.

"It is alleged that Mr. Gates robbed at gunpoint an innocent man who had just given him a ride back from Chicago," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "It is further alleged that once Mr. Gates became aware that law enforcement was looking for him, he attempted to flee the scene in an Uber while disguised as a woman. Thanks to the vigilance and outstanding, heads-up work of the Elmhurst Police Department, Mr. Gates’ attempt to disguise himself as a woman did not fool anyone. Thankfully, the victim in this case was not injured."

On Sunday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Gates. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.