Chicago man sentenced for stealing mail from multiple apartment buildings

A Chicago man has been sentenced for stealing mail from several apartment buildings in 2022 and 2023.

Patrick V. Slagel, 44, pleaded guilty last week to 14 felony counts of burglary relating to mail theft.

On Feb. 10, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Chicago Police Department arrested Slagel, who was suspected of being responsible for numerous apartment building burglaries and subsequent mail thefts in Chicago.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail, and protecting United States Postal Service employees. We value our law enforcement partners and their support of our mission," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Slagel was sentenced to five years of imprisonment at the Illinois Department of Corrections, with one year of supervised release.