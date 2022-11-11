Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms.

Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms for sale via text message to a confidential law enforcement source on at least five different occasions — executing three of those sales.

A judge imposed a 120-month prison sentence for Prieto on Nov. 8.