Chicago man shoots carjacking suspect on Southwest Side

A man shot a suspect who was trying to carjack him Wednesday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old man was standing outside his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski at 11:32 a.m. when he was approached by two males who demanded his keys, according to Chicago Police. One of the males was armed with a handgun.

The victim, who has a valid concealed carry license, pulled out a weapon and fired, striking one of the suspects, police said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the groin and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other suspect ran away but was later taken into custody. A weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending Wednesday afternoon.