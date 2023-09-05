Chicago man shot to death in Blue Island: police

A man was shot to death in suburban Blue Island over the weekend.

At about 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Blue Island police responded to the area of Memorial Park, located at 12804 Highland, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old man from Chicago with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Island Police Department's Investigative Unit at (708) 396-7006.