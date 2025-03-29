Chicago man charged with stabbing of 38-year-old man, police say

A Chicago man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a 38-year-old man on Thursday on the city’s South Side.

The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Timothy Johnson (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police identified Timothy Johnson, 38, as the person who allegedly stabbed and critically injured the 38-year-old victim around 4:20 p.m.

Johnson was arrested in the 6200 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the alleged stabbing were unclear.

It was also unclear if Johnson knew the victim in any way.

What's next:

Johnson was expected to appear in court on Saturday.