Chicago man, teen charged after 63-year-old carjacked at gunpoint, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and a teenage boy were arrested less than 24 hours after they allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on the city's South Side.
The backstory:
Police said Allen Johnson, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Thursday in the 2300 block of East 79th Street in South Shore.
They were identified as the people responsible for taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 63-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Chicago, according to police.
Allen Johnson | CPD
Johnson has been charged with:
- Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm
- Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon
- Armed robbery with a firearm
- Armed robbery with another dangerous weapon
The 16-year-old faces charges of:
- Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm
- Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle by a person younger than 21
Both suspects were taken into custody by the Citywide Robbery Task Force less than 24 hours after the carjacking, police said.
What's next:
Johnson is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.