Chicago man, teen charged after 63-year-old carjacked at gunpoint, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking on the South Side. Police said the pair took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 63-year-old man in the South Chicago neighborhood. Both suspects were arrested less than 24 hours later by the Citywide Robbery Task Force.



A Chicago man and a teenage boy were arrested less than 24 hours after they allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

The backstory:

Police said Allen Johnson, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Thursday in the 2300 block of East 79th Street in South Shore.

They were identified as the people responsible for taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 63-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Chicago, according to police.

Allen Johnson | CPD

Johnson has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon

Armed robbery with a firearm

Armed robbery with another dangerous weapon

The 16-year-old faces charges of:

Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle by a person younger than 21

Both suspects were taken into custody by the Citywide Robbery Task Force less than 24 hours after the carjacking, police said.

What's next:

Johnson is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.