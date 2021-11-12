Chicago man wanted for murder of 19-year-old Midlothian woman: police

Midlothian police are searching for a murder suspect who is accused of shooting to death a 19-year-old woman in the southwest suburb.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, Midlothian police officers responded to gunshots that were heard coming from behind SVN Bar at 4660 W. 147th St.

Officers then located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her body. She was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also found suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and leg. She was treated at the hospital.

The victim who died was identified as 19-year-old Morgan Brown of suburban Lynwood.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 25-year-old Jamil R. Hayes of Chicago, police said. An active warrant has been issued for his arrested for the offense of murder.

Jamil Hayes | Midlothian Police Department

Anyone with information on Hayes is asked to contact the Midlothian Police Department 708-385-2534 or 911.