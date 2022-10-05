Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side.

Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Hernandez and another man were sitting in a parked car when a gunman fired shots just after midnight, police said at the time. The other man was wounded, and Hernandez was taken to Evanston’s Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Salas was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of North Green Oaks Court in Addison, Illinois. He's charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Isaias Salas | Chicago Police Department

Salas is due in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.