Chicago man wins nearly $500K ahead of holidays after buying $10 ticket

A Chicago man scored a nearly $500,000 lottery jackpot just in time for the holiday season.

What we know:

The winner, identified only as Peter, a mechanic, won a $487,929 Fast Play jackpot on the Illinois Lottery’s $10 Luxury Loot game, officials said on Friday.

Peter purchased the winning ticket online after being drawn to the game’s theme.

"I just love dogs! This game has an adorable little bulldog," Peter said. "I noticed the jackpot was growing and I just knew I had to play."

"I was waiting for a friend after buying them a gift and a few groceries for the week," he said. "I was stunned when I saw I had won."

"My friend was just a block away. I dropped the groceries right then and started running towards them screaming in excitement!" he added.

Peter said he plans to use his winnings to help family and friends and share his good fortune through small acts of kindness.

"I love investing in my community—gestures like paying for someone’s meal or expenses make my heart full," he said.

How to play:

Fast Play is a style of lottery game that can be played anytime, according to lottery officials.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers 35 Fast Play games. There are no numbers to pick, no play slips, no scratching and no waiting for results.

Tickets are available online, in stores and through the Illinois Lottery app.