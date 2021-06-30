Chicago Mayor Lightfoot says 99% of criticism she gets is because she's a Black woman

"And it doesn't seem to be any compromise with her. It's her way or the highway. And that's not going to work for the citizens of the city," said Chicago’s 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor.

The South Side alderwoman on Wednesday rejected Mayor Lori Lightfoot's claim that 99 percent of her critics are motivated by racism or sexism.

Mayor Lightfoot said she is being judged in ways her two previous white, male predecessors were not.

On WTTW's Chicago Tonight, the mayor said virtually all of the criticism she receives is because she is a Black woman.

"About 99 percent of it, Lightfoot said. "Look at my predecessors. Did people say that Rich Daley held tea sessions with people that he didn't disagree on? Rahm Emanuel was a polite guy who was a uniter? No. Women and people of color are always held to a different standard."

Alderwoman Taylor, who has had public disagreements with Lightfoot, called the mayor's claim a "copout."

"The same way that I challenged her, I've challenged Rahm and I've challenged Daley. And I was a community organizer then. That's not true, That's the copout. At the end of the day, it's her responsibility and duty as our co-worker to pull us together and have us figure out plans that work for our community," the alderwoman said.

Taylor's one of nearly 20 aldermen seeking to convene the Chicago City Council this Friday to discuss police deployments and plans ahead of what some fear could be a dreadfully deadly 4th of July weekend. The mayor says police have previously provided briefings.