Chicago mayor pushes back on claims from fired officials as City Hall shakeup continues

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is pushing back on claims from two fired officials, saying no single person is responsible for fighting crime. The former officials say they were fired after holding a mayor-connected staffer accountable and have filed a complaint. The shakeup continues with Human Relations Commissioner Nancy Andrade resigning effective tomorrow.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is responding to criticism lodged against his senior leadership team from fired former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Garien Gatewood.

What they're saying:

Both Gatewood and Office of Violence Prevention Director Manny Whitfield allege the firing happened because they "held people accountable" in the office. More specifically, Gatewood and Whitfield put an office employee who is close to the mayor and his senior leadership team on a performance improvement plan due to allegations of poor work performance.

Gatewood and Whitfield also allege that the mayor and his senior leadership team harbor "hostility" toward law enforcement.

The other side:

Johnson roundly denied that criticism on Tuesday.

"I can't speak to why someone makes a claim," Johnson said. "As I've said repeatedly, the women and men who serve the city on the frontline deserve the ultimate respect, which is why I appreciate the work Superintendent [Larry] Snelling as well as [Fire Commissioner Annette] Nance-Holt have done to begin to restore relationships within community around our first responders. There's no secret there has been some strain in the community, and it's clear indication we're moving in the right direction."

Whitfield revealed to Fox Chicago that he and Gatewood filed a hostile work environment complaint with the Office of the Inspector General. Both say they were told the mayor wanted to go "in a different direction," as the reason for the firings. But they say they have been integral to helping bring city violent crime rates down to 30-year lows, and don't understand why a different direction is warranted.

Johnson was asked the question several times at a Tuesday morning news conference.

"This is not about one individual. Do you really believe there is one person in the city of Chicago that can fight crime? Let's talk about the full force of government approach I've taken," Johnson said.

What's next:

The shakeup at City Hall continued on Tuesday.

Department of Human Relations Commissioner Nancy Andrade is stepping down, with the mayor’s office confirming her resignation takes effect tomorrow. Andrade played a key role in developing a recent report focused on antisemitism and hate across Chicago.