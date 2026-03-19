Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fires Deputy Mayor Garien Gatewood

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson fired Deputy Mayor Garien Gatewood, who had been a key figure in the city’s violence reduction efforts. Gatewood says he was given no clear reason for his dismissal and defended his record, noting declining homicide rates. He alleges internal issues in the mayor’s office, while the administration says it will appoint a replacement and continue public safety efforts.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fired Deputy Mayor Garien Gatewood on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Gatewood has been front and center as the point person for the mayor on violence, on honoring fallen public safety officers, and on crafting a policy to help bring the rate of violent crime down.

He says he was given no reason for the sudden termination, other than they wanted to go in a different direction. But Gatewood says the direction he set forth help bring the city's homicide level down to its lowest point in 30 years, and is confused about what he did wrong, and what they want done differently.

Instead, Gatewood says there is a problem in the mayor's office of the Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione Zayas and controversial top political advisor Jason Lee, not tolerating any dissent.

"I think there's a culture in this office where when you work to hold people accountable, you become a target. And I am not the first person to say that. That is out in the public sphere. I am not surprised that this was the route to go. I am at peace," Gatewood told Fox Chicago. "My work cannot be questioned. What we were able to deliver cannot be questioned.

Mayor Johnson's office released a statement saying:

"The Johnson administration is fully committed to making sure our investments in public safety continue to improve the lives of our neighbors. First Deputy Jason Sanford will serve as Interim Deputy Mayor of Community Safety. The mayor's office will provide a replacement swiftly and share updates at the appropriate time."

41st Alderman Matt O'Shaea said he is upset by Gatewood's firing, saying Gatewood would always show up after some of the violent incidents, including the mass shooting in the Loop and when there were fallen officers.

There have been complaints from alders and public safety officials that Mayor Johnson would not show up for these incidents, but the mayor has not commented any further on Thursday's staff decision.