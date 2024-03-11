Measles exposure alert issued by Cook County Health following confirmed cases in Chicago

Cook County Health is alerting patients and visitors to potential measles exposures within its facilities following confirmation of two measles cases reported by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

According to health officials, on February 27, a patient with symptoms resembling measles visited the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department. The patient's PCR test returned positive on March 5. Individuals who were at the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department on February 27 between 12:00 p.m. and 11:58 p.m. are urged to contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-743-7216.

Subsequently, on March 7, a second patient who visited Cook County Health's Arlington Heights Health Center and Professional Building also tested positive for measles. Those who were at the Arlington Heights Health Center on March 7 between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. should contact the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) at 708-836-8600.

Additionally, individuals present at the CCH Professional Building between 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. are advised to contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-743-7216.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination in preventing measles spread, health officials stressed that the measles vaccine is safe and highly effective, with two doses being 97% effective at preventing measles. All individuals aged one year and older are encouraged to get vaccinated.