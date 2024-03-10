Another migrant child at Pilsen shelter diagnosed with measles

A second Chicago migrant child was reported to have measles on Sunday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the child has been staying at the new arrivals shelter in Pilsen, located at 2241 S. Halsted St. It was reported last week that another child at the same shelter had recently been diagnosed with measles.

The CDPH is urging all new arrivals and Chicago residents to be vaccinated against measles to protect themselves and the community. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes a rash and high fever. It can lead to pneumonia and other complications, and is especially challenging for babies and young children.

"The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk but we are strongly urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, new arrivals and all Chicagoans. It is by far the best protection against measles, which for the first time in years is in our city," said Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige, CDPH Commissioner. "Because of how contagious measles is, I anticipate seeing more cases. Should you be exposed to someone who has measles, if you are not vaccinated you need to immediately quarantine and call a health provider. If you are not sure of your vaccination status, stay home and call your health provider as soon as possible."

The first migrant child diagnosed with measles has since recovered. The second child is hospitalized in good condition, according to the health department.

Residents of the Pilsen shelter who are vaccinated can enter and exit the facility at their own discretion. However, the unvaccinated and those who were just vaccinated in the last few days are being asked to quarantine for three weeks and watch for symptoms.

"We have advised all unvaccinated and newly vaccinated residents of the quarantine period but some of those residents have left the shelter, and I want to acknowledge that," Dr. Ige said. "That is why we so strongly advise the unvaccinated to get the vaccine and to immediately quarantine if you have had contact with anyone with measles."

The first measles case in Chicago since 2019 was reported on Thursday in a Chicago resident who said they had not traveled outside the city but did report interactions with domestic and international travelers. Their infectious period ended Wednesday and they are now recovering well at home, officials said.

Last month, an Indiana resident came up positive for measles and reportedly visited three Chicago hospitals while contagious.

City health officials say there is no link between the Indiana and Illinois cases.

The symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, according to the CDPH. After exposure, the symptoms can take seven to 21 days to appear.

Chicago has taken in more than 36,000 migrants since they began arriving in 2022.