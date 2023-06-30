Chicago men arrested after DEA agents seize drugs, money and handgun

article

Two Chicago men were arrested after DEA agents seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl this week.

Noe Cabrera-Hernandez, 33, has been charged with manufacture-delivery of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.

Enrique Garcia-Alvarez, 33, has been charged with armed violence, manufacture-delivery of fentanyl and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On Tuesday, DEA agents with the Chicago Division began surveillance of Cabrera-Hernandez’s residence and vehicle.

During that time, agents observed Cabrera-Hernandez exit the residence and hand a box to Garcia-Alvarez.

Following a consensual encounter of the vehicle, agents located about 2.15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and an unserialized, loaded 9mm handgun.

DEA agents then re-established surveillance on Cabrera-Hernandez’s residence. They saw him leave the residence with a red tool bag.

Agents approached Cabrera-Hernandez and searched the tool bag. The tool bag allegedly contained about 1.25 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Cabrera-Hernandez’s residence was then searched and agents located about 14.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine and about $20,000.

Bail was set at $500,000 for Cabrera-Hernandez and $200,000 for Garcia-Alvarez.