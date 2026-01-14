Chicago men charged with stealing from Metra ticket vending machines

article

The Brief Two Chicago men are charged in a string of ticket vending machine burglaries at Metra Electric and South Shore stations. Police say the suspects broke into five machines earlier this month and stole cash. Both men were released pretrial and are due back in court Friday.



Two Chicago men were charged in connection with a series of ticket vending machine burglaries at Metra Electric and South Shore stations earlier this month.

What we know:

Torrence Bradley, 35, and Jujuan Fells, 34, were arrested Thursday after stealing money from five separate vending machines at Metra and South Shore stations from Jan. 3 through Jan. 8, according to officials.

An investigation by Metra police determined the pair used force to break into the ticket vending machines before stealing undisclosed amounts of cash.

Bradley was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of criminal damage to property, one count of attempted burglary and one count of unlawful possession of burglary tools. Fells was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

Both men were granted pretrial release in Cook County Circuit Court. Their next court appearance is scheduled for this Friday.