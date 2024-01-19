Chicago men stole $33K worth of purses from Orland Park Von Maur; allegedly left DNA on burglary tools

article

Two Chicago men are accused of burglarizing an Orland Park department store in 2022.

Jerrod Brim, 29, and Clifford Fields, 32, were each charged with commercial burglary.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022, two people, later identified as Jerrod Brim and Clifford Fields, were allegedly wearing black clothing and masks and entered Von Maur, located at 4 Orland Square Drive, with a baseball bat and a pair of bolt cutters.

According to police, Brim and Fields smashed display cases that contained high-valued purses and then fled Von Maur in a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. The total retail value of the stolen items was over $33,000.

The two allegedly left behind the bolt cutters at the scene.

The items were processed and swabbed for DNA, which was then entered into the State of Illinois Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In late 2023, Illinois State Police Lab reports identified DNA on the bolt cutter as the alleged suspects, Fields and Brim.

Both suspects have prior arrests for similar types of offenses, police said.

Brim was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8 on an unrelated theft case. Police located and took Brim into custody following his court hearing and was charged accordingly.

On Jan. 17, Fields turned himself in and was also charged accordingly.