7 meningitis cases reported in Chicago this month, including 2 deaths

The Brief Chicago has recorded seven cases of meningococcal disease, including two deaths, this month, according to the CDPH. Health officials warned that symptoms can resemble those of common illnesses like the cold, but can worsen rapidly. The best defense is a vaccination for those in their teens.



There have been seven adult cases of meningococcal disease reported in Chicago since Jan. 15, including two deaths, according to city health officials.

What we know:

The Chicago Department of Public Health said on Friday it had performed contact tracing of close contacts for all confirmed patients and treatment for those who had been exposed.

Meningococcal disease can be a very serious illness, according to health officials.

What to Look For:

Symptoms can begin to resemble those of a common illness, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and nausea.

But they can worsen rapidly.

Those who feel sick are urged to seek their healthcare provider immediately, especially if they experience symptoms like a stiff neck, heightened sensitivity to light, cold hands and feet, severe aches and pains, vomiting or diarrhea, or a dark purple rash on the body.

Neisseria meningitidis is transmitted through direct contact with saliva. Transmission usually requires close and lengthy contact to spread, such as via kissing or between people who live together.

It is not as contagious as germs like the common cold or flu.

Cases of meningitis are most common among the elderly and teenagers and young adults.

What you can do:

To protect yourself, the state health officials recommend MenACWY vaccination for all patients age 11 or 12, with a booster at age 16.

For more information on meningococcal disease, visit the Cleveland Clinic website.