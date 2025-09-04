El Grito Chicago, a Mexican Independence Day festival, postponed over safety concerns

The Brief A two-day Mexican Independence Day festival scheduled for Sept. 13-14 in Chicago’s Grant Park has been postponed due to safety concerns tied to possible ICE activity and National Guard deployment. Organizer German Gonzalez of El Grito Chicago said officials advised against proceeding, calling the downtown location a "more visible target." The move follows a similar postponement of Waukegan’s Mexican Independence Day parade, which was pushed to November.



A downtown Chicago festival marking Mexican Independence Day has been postponed because of concerns about possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and the potential deployment of National Guard troops.

What we know:

The two-day event and civic ceremony, originally scheduled for Sept. 13-14 at Grant Park, will be rescheduled. A new date has not been announced.

"This was a painful decision; however, with the heightened political tensions and given our location in downtown Chicago, we need to keep our community safe," said German Gonzalez, organizer, El Grito Chicago. "To proceed in spite of the advice we've received directly from city and state officials and potentially expose our community to becoming collateral damage would be irresponsible. That's a risk we are not willing to take."

Organizers said the festival’s downtown location makes it a "more visible target" as President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy additional federal agents. They said postponing the celebration is the safest choice.

The decision follows the postponement of another major Mexican Independence Day celebration in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, organizers delayed the largest parade and festival in north suburban Waukegan until November. That event was initially set for Sept. 14.

RELATED: Suburban Mexican Independence Day parade postponed amid ICE, Guard concerns

Details on a new date for the downtown festival have not yet been released.

All participants who purchased tickets for the festival will receive a full refund to their original payment method. For more information on refunds, visit elgritochicago.com.