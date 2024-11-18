Chicago Michael Jackson impersonator visits nursing home, but resident steals the show

It was a "thriller" of a day at Alden Estates of Orland Park nursing home.

Chicago's own Michael Jackson tribute artist Rico Hampton made a surprise visit. Let’s just say, he got a reaction that even the King of Pop himself wouldn’t have seen coming.

Rico, hailed as the king of all MJ impersonators for over 25 years, thought he was ready for anything. But when he launched into "The Way You Make Me Feel," one of the residents was more than ready to steal the show!

Check out the video at the top of this story!