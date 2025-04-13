Chicago woman carjacked victim at gunpoint on Southwest Side, police say

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of another woman at gunpoint back in January on the city’s Southwest Side.

Diamond Fleming is facing one charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Diamond Fleming

What we know:

Police said Fleming was allegedly one of the individuals who took a car at gunpoint from the 29-year-old victim on Jan. 27 in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Fleming was arrested last Friday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

She was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if she would be kept in jail.

Police did not say how many other individuals were involved in the alleged carjacking.