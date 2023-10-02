Chicago prepares temporary migrant shelters for winter

As the migrant population in Chicago continues to grow, with cold weather on the horizon, preparations for the winter season are underway. Two new temporary migrant shelters are in development, and a meeting regarding one of them is scheduled for Monday night.

One of these shelters is being considered for the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse, with a meeting to discuss this proposal set for Tuesday night.

Tonight, a community discussion will take place at Benito Juarez Community Academy to share information with residents about the first city-run shelter for migrants. This shelter is planned for the 2200 block of South Halsted in Pilsen.

During this meeting, residents hope to gain insights into the number of migrants who may be accommodated and the timeline for their arrival.

Over the past week, nearly four dozen buses filled with asylum seekers have arrived in the city, and time and resources are running low.

"The goal is to get people out of police stations, especially children, with winter approaching. We are in this position because in the last administration there was no plan. It didn't go to brick and mortar," stated Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward. "What we're hearing from residents are two things: getting kids out of police stations and not forgetting about Chicagoans who are also suffering."

Meanwhile, dozens of migrant families continue to stay at local police stations, including District 1 at 17th and State and in Albany Park at Leland and Pulaski.