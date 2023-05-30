Chicago migrants move into Wright College, alderman urges patience

Over the holiday weekend, approximately 300 migrants seeking refuge arrived in Chicago and were relocated to Wright College on the Northwest Side.

The number of asylum-seekers is actually fewer than the initially anticipated 400 individuals who were expected to be temporarily housed at the campus.

The migrants, comprised of families with children and no single adults, were transferred from to the school from an area police station.

To ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved, the city has taken measures to secure the building with around-the-clock security. Additionally, a curfew of 11 p.m. has been established, and strict regulations prohibit drugs, alcohol, and visitors on the premises.

Alderman Nick Sposato of the 38th ward expressed his surprise at the decision, stating that he was blindsided by the news three weeks ago. He emphasized that he does not assign blame to the current or former administration for the situation and called for patience and understanding from the residents of the Northwest Side.

"We have to make the best of it and be the caring type of people we are on the Northwest Side. Once again, just make the best of it and hopefully there's no problems, because any problems are going to be blamed on the asylum-seekers," Alderman Sposato remarked.

The city has clarified that this arrangement is temporary, and the migrants will be relocated from Wright College by August 1st. However, Alderman Sposato expressed doubt about the feasibility of such a short stay, suggesting that the asylum-seekers might remain there longer than two months.