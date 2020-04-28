Chicago nail salon appears to ignore stay-at-home order

A local nail salon appears to be ignoring the stay-at-home order and is open for business.

On Monday, the city of Chicago says they received a complaint that Asia Nails was still open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 was able to swing the door of the business open with no problem. In a chair was a client getting her nails done and to top it off, there was no social distancing as another worker sat less than 6-feet away.

Both workers in FOX 32’s cellphone video, though, did have on masks.

When we went back to talk to the owner, the door was locked and the client that was in the chair avoided our camera, slipping out through the back door.

Another client did too, but we were able to catch up with her. She denied being inside Asia Nails in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee.

If you are not an essential business and you open anyway, you could be knee-deep in trouble. Mayor Lori Lightfoot already gave businesses a stern warning.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection for Chicago says businesses that are not essential can be cited up to $10,000 and Asia Nails is now under investigation.

FOX 32 has made several attempts to reach the owners, but we have not heard back.